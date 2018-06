World Refugee Day is being marked around the globe today.

Here at home, communities are being asked to help those most vulnerable by thinking globally and acting locally.

Over 25 million people are currently displaced globally, with over a million of those needing urgent resettlement.

Wexford man Colm O’Gorman is head of Amnesty International Ireland.

He’s calling on people to make refugee rights real in their communities.

