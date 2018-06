The construction phase for St Patrick’s Special School in Enniscorthy has been brought forward.

A letter of intent has been agreed between the school authorities and a local contractor.

Plans are now in place to break ground on the project as early as August.

The construction was originally slated for the last quarter of the year so this is seen as a positive step.

This announcement has been welcomed by local TDs Paul Kehoe and James Browne.

