Disadvantaged communities in County Wexford are set to benefit from increased funding through the Community Enhancement Programme.

€150, 000 is being allocated for such initiatives as Renovation of Community Centres, Improvement of Public park amenities and CCTV equipment.

Last year Wexford got €64,000.

Minister of State Paul Kehoe says the Community Enhancement Programme is designed to assist Rural Wexford in achieving its full potential across a wide range of areas.

