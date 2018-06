People without teaching qualifications will be marking state exams this year due to staff shortages.

However the State Examinations Commission says that any non-teachers who’ve been hired have third level degrees in the subject area they’re correcting.

Teachers say pay rates are also to blame – with rates from €5 per paper.

Deputy General Secretary of the ASTI, Diarmaid de Paor, says a number of issues have contributed to the problem.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email