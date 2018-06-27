FACEBOOK TO BE USED TO HELP IN MISSING CHILD CASES

Irish Facebook users will now be alerted in emergency missing-child cases.

Child Rescue Ireland is a system used by Gardaí when they believe a person under 18 has been abducted and is in serious and imminent danger.

The force has now teamed up with the social network giant to reach a wider audience quicker.

It will include a picture of the child and any other details that may help find them.

Director of Trust and Safety at Facebook Emily Vacher says users will also be able to share the alert with their friends.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email