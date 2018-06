There is growing concern about the amount of profit generated at Rosslare Europort that is being to used to prop up Iarnrod Eireann.

The port generates considerable profit that is not being reinvested into the ports development.

That’s according to Wexford Fianna Fail Councillor Lisa McDonald.

Speaking on South East Radio’s Morning Mix, she called for urgent action to develop the port again.

