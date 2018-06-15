FF SHOULD PULL DOWN GOVERNMENT OVER MENTAL HEALTH CRISIS – BYRNE

Fianna Fail should not support the upcoming Budget if there isn’t significant investment in mental health services.

That’s according to Gorey Fianna Fail Councillor Malcolm Byrne.

He made the comments following the resignation of 3 leading psychiatrists from the mental health services in the South East.

It’s believed that tax cuts could be introduced in the Budget but Councillor Byrne says the money should be used to fund the failing services.

Speaking earlier, Councillor Byrne said that the party should not support any budget ‘if that means an election on mental health issues, we should do it.’

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email