Plans for the flood relief scheme for Enniscorthy go on display at the Athenaeum in the town from today.

The 45 million euro project is due to commence before the end of the year and should be completed in under 2 years.

Minister Kevin Boxer Moran is in Enniscorthy today to launch the plan.

10 million euro is also planned for the river Slaney in Wexford Town to address vulnerable sections of the river and Marshmeadows in New Ross is to get funding to address the problem there.

