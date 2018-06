We’re being urged to be vigilant after the Department of Agriculture has issued its highest Red warning for forest fires.

It says the dry conditions mean fire can spread rapidly, particularly in forestry, gorse and heather.

Farmers are asked not to use machinery near hay meadows, and to refrain from using fires.

Today is officially the hottest day of the year so far.

Met Eireann says temperatures at Shannon Airport and Oak Park in Carlow reached 28.7 degrees this afternoon.

