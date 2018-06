The British government lacks credibility on Brexit according to former Taoiseach Enda Kenny.

He hit out at Theresa May’s government earlier saying he was appalled at what is happening in British politics.

The current Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said a deal on the border is not likely until October.

But his predecessor Enda Kenny says there should be more EU meetings in the mean time to get it done:

