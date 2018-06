Gardaí have confirmed they’re investigating an alleged attack on a teenage girl in County Kerry.

They’re following up claims that a video of the incident is being shared on social media.

The girl was reportedly beaten by another girl down a laneway in Tralee on Monday while a crowd of people watched.

Sinn Fein Councillor for Tralee, Toireasa Ferris, claims to have seen the footage and says the girl is viscously assaulted.

