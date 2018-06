Gardai are investigating if an alleged rape in Dublin’s south inner city is linked to the escape of a Cloverhill prisoner.

A fugitive fled last week while being detained ahead of a court appearance and remains at large.

Detectives searching for the man want to question him in connection with a violent sex assault in the Cork Street area.

Herald reporter Robin Schiller says it’s one of their lines of inquiry.

