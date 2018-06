Gardaí in Louth are questioning an 18 year old man in connection with the murder of Cameron Reilly.

The body of the teenager was discovered in a field in Dunleer almost three weeks ago.

A post-mortem revealed that he was strangled to death.

Gardaí are investigating reports that there were a number of young people present when Cameron was murdered.

Stephen Breen – Crime Editor with the Irish Sun says this morning’s arrest is significant.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email