GOVERNMENT ENGAGED IN ‘POLITICAL ASS COVERING’ OVER CERVICAL CHECK – DONNELLY

Fianna Fáil has accused the Government of ‘political ass-covering’ over the Cervical Cancer scandal.

The party’s Health Spokesman Stephen Donnelly says Fine Gael are tweeting about the problem without actually doing enough to help victims.

It’s been agreed that a one-off payment of €2,000 will be made to each of the women wrongly given the all-clear after their smear tests.

But Deputy Donnelly says it’s ‘unbelievable’ that an English doctor has to recommend the compensation.

He claims the Government is all-talk and no-action.

