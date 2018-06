Ireland is second worst in Europe when it comes to tackling climate change.

That’s according to new research by Climate Action Network, which examined the performance, targets, and ambition of EU countries in bringing down emissions.

CAN says Ireland’s on target to miss the 2020 CO2 targets – and lacking in ambition for 2030.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan says it’s down to the Government’s lack of ambition

