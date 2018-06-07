GUINNESS STOREHOUSE ONCE AGAIN TOPS LIST OF IRELAND’S ATTRACTIONS

The Guinness Storehouse is once again Ireland’s most popular tourist attraction.

Visitors last year increased by 4% to over 1,700,000

The Cliffs of Moher came in second, while Dublin Zoo was third.

Topping the list of non-fee paying attractions was the National Gallery, which saw a 41% increase in visitors.

While new entrants Castletown House and Parklands in Kildare and Glendalough in Wicklow came in second and third.

Unfortunately, there were no Wexford entries in either list for last year.

