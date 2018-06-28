HOWLIN HITS OUT AT LEADERS OVER LOSS OF BREXIT FOCUS

The Taoiseach’s been accused of spending more time planning for a general election than sorting out a Brexit deal.

Leo Varadkar and Minister for European Affairs Helen McEntee are attending the European Council in Brussels today and tomorrow.

The Taoiseach has said he expects EU leaders to send a strong message to the UK that negotiations with the Task Force need to intensify for the Withdrawal Agreement.

But Labour leader Brendan Howlin says British Prime Minister Theresa May is focusing on her own survival, while Leo Varadkar has his mind on an election.

