HSE SAY THEY’RE WORKING TO GIVE CERVICAL CHECK INQUIRY ALL THEIR INFORMATION

The acting head of the HSE says contractual issues with smear test labs have led to the delay in giving documents to the inquiry into CervicalCheck.

Health Service management have met with Dr Gabriel Scally to discuss getting information to him sooner.

The HSE has also said technological limitations in the health service as part of the reason they can’t give Dr Scally some documents in a searchable format.

John Connaghan, acting Director General of the HSE, says they’re working to give the inquiry all the information needed.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email