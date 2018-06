The IDA says that 11,300 jobs will be created as a result of investments approved in the first 6 months of the year.

Ireland won 139 projects in the first half of 2018, compared to 114 in the same period in 2017.

51 of these were regional investments and more than 40 companies chose Ireland as a result of Brexit.

The IDA’s half year results also show that technology, financial services and pharmaceuticals have performed particularly strongly so far.

