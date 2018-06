Ireland’s been ranked as the 4th safest EU country for road deaths in 2017.

That’s up one place from 5th in 2016.

The European road safety report comes amidst a high number of road deaths to date in June.

A total of 157 people lost their lives on Ireland’s roads in 2017 compared to 186 in 2016.

While deaths on Irish roads have decreased by over a quarter since 2010.

