IRELAND NEEDS TO SUPPORT NEW MOTHERS MENTAL HEALTH – BROWNE

Ireland has only two full time specialist psychiatrists for pregnant women or women who have recently given birth.

Fianna Fail’s Mental Health spokesman James Brown said its atrocious the lack of expertise in this area and that the service doesn’t exist outside of Dublin.

Perinatal mental health disorders are regarded as unique in their potential to effect the relationship between mother child and family

In a statement the HSE says it has plans in place to appoint a mental health midwife to Wexford General Hospital and at three other hospitals nationwide.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email