IRISH RAIL TO TACKLE THE ANTI SOCIAL BEHAVIOUR ON THE DART

News Desk News

Irish Rail says its expanding its remote monitoring centre to deal with increased anti social behaviour on the DART.

Drivers are threatening they could strike over safety fears after a string of gang-related incidents over the past two months.

Last Friday passengers leaving the Liam Gallagher concert in Malahide were stuck on board for 90 minutes after a fight broke out and a driver was intimidated.

Irish Rail’s Barry Kenny says they have singled out stations where dedicated security will be deployed.

More News