Wexford face their biggest test of the year when they play host to Galway in the Leinster Senior Hurling championship tomorrow.

Both teams have 4 points so far in the championship with the winners in the driving seat for a Leinster final

Davy Fitzgerald has yet to name his team but it’s expected that Liam Og McGovern will play some role having returned to the team in the win over Offaly.

Hurling analyst Tom Dempsey says his comeback is a big positive.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email