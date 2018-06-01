LOCALS SHOCKED AFTER 2 BOYS DROWN IN CLARE QUARRY

People in Clare say their stunned at the tragic drowning of two teenage boys.

Jack Kenneally and Shay Moloney got into difficulty while swimming at a quarry near Ennis at around 3.30 yesterday afternoon.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services they were pronounced dead at University Hospital Limerick shortly afterwards.

The 15 year olds are being described as talented rugby players who were full of life.

Their schools say counsellors are available for students and teachers.

Deputy Mayor of Ennis Ann Norton says people are devastated:

