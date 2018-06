A man is due in court this morning in connection with an alleged sexual assault in west Dublin.

It’s understood an American tourist in her 20s was attacked in Corduff Park in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Detectives have sealed off the area for a forensic exam and have been trawling through CCTV.

They’ve since charged a man in his 30s in relation to the attack and he’s due before Blanchardstown District Court today.

