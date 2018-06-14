MAN KILLED AFTER CRASH IN COUNTY CORK

A man in his 70s has died after the car he was a passenger in hit a gate post in Co. Cork.

The incident happened on the Ballyhooley Road at the junction with Gordon’s Hill in Mayfield at around 8.15 a.m. this morning.

The female driver, who is in her late 70s, was removed to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information to contact them.

