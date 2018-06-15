MORE CALLS FOR 24/7 CATHLAB AFTER HURLING COACH COLLAPSES

The lack of 24/7 Cathlab treatment facility at Waterford University Hospital has once again been highlighted.

Renewed calls for a full time Cathlab come in the wake of an incident during the week where a hurling coach in his early forties collapsed on the pitch in Waterford.

Luckily there were a number of professionals who happened to be there with their children.

The man was resuscitated and brought to Waterford University Hospital, but unfortunately the Cathlab was closed.

The patient is recovering but may need further treatment.

Long time campaigner for a 24/7 Cathlab in Waterford Matt Shanahan says the facility must be provided for.

