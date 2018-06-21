MOTHER PLEADS FOR WEXFORD CHILDREN TO BE TREATED LIKE EVERYONE ELSE

Concern over the lack of proper mental health care provision in County Wexford has once again been raised.

This time a mother of three children has been speaking on Morning Mix.

Margaret was commenting in the wake of the announcement by Dr Kieron Moore, A health care professional who revealed earlier this week he was leaving his post to highlight the lack of care particularly in relation to health care for children and adolescents.

Margaret says she is frustrated and saddened at the realisation that children in Wexford are not getting the same treatment as is available in other parts of the country.

