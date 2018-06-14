NEW CHANGES TO WEXFORD LOCAL CONSTITUENCY ANNOUNCED

New proposals for the carving up of the Wexford constituency have been announced.

They have come from the Local Area Boundary Committee Report.

The committee has proposed that Wexford is divided into 6 local electoral areas instead of the current four for the purpose of electing members to Wexford County Council.

It recommends the creation of two new local electoral areas Kilmuckridge and Kilmore to join the existing Wexford, Enniscorthy, New Ross and Gorey areas.

The number of councilors at 34 would remain the same.

These would be divided as follows Wexford district 7 members, New Ross Enniscorthy and Gorey 6 members each.

The new Kilmore area would have 5 representatives and the new Kilmuckridge area four representatives.

Under the new proposals each member would serve a population of just over 4,000.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email