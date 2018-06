The Justice Minister says the public shouldn’t be afraid to report crime.

There has been a number of violent deaths in recent weeks including the murders of Jastine Valdez, Ana Kriegel, Cameron Reilly and Bobby Messett.

The Crime Victims Helpline has today launched a new initiative which aims to inform those affected of their rights.

Charlie Flanagan says he is working closely with Gardaí to make sure they have enough resources to deal with recent murder investigations.

