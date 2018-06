Drew Harris has been appointed as the new Garda Commissioner.

He has more than 30 years policing experience in the RUC and the PSNI and will become the first outsider to lead An Garda Siochana.

Mr Harris has been involved in the senior leadership of the PSNI for 12 years and has been Deputy Chief Constable since 2014.

He’ll take up the job in September almost a year on from when former Commissioner Noirin O’Sullivan retired.

