Latest figures show 135 potential investors visited IDA sites around the country in the first three months of this year.

However not one came to County Wexford or nine other counties including Wicklow and Kilkenny.

Just over half the visits were to sites in Dublin followed by Cork and Galway while Waterford received five visits.

Across the country the IDA is sitting on a landbank of 2,700 vacant acres.

