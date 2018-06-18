Opening of the new Choice – A Home for all Seasons Store at the Mill Retail Park in Gorey

To celebrate the opening of the new Choice – a home for all Seasons store at Mill Retail Park in Gorey this Thursday (just beside Iceland), we’re giving away a great prize each hour on the All Request Lunch and remember we’ll be broadcasting the All Request Lunch live from Choice at the Mill Retail Park in Gorey from 12 to 3pm this Thursday afternoon!

Text in the word Choice, followed by your name and address to be in the draw each hour between 12 and 3pm to win these great prizes:-

MONDAY 18th June

Pet Accessories Hamper worth approximately €50

€100 Berger Paints Voucher

6 Piece Garden Furniture Set Worth approximately €150

TUESDAY 19th June

Dekton Tools Voucher Worth approximately €100

40 piece dining set worth over €50

3 arm Chandelier worth approximately €150

WEDNESDAY 20th June

Office & School Stationery Bundle Worth approximately €50

Crayola Hamper worth €50

Antigua Luxury Rug Worth – €200

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email