Beer drinkers are set for a price hike over the coming weeks.

Drinks company Diageo announced plans for an increase to their products which will add at least 4c to the price of a pint

The average price stands at €4:50 with increases set to come into effect from July 2nd.

Business Journalist Vincent Wall says the company claims it’s due to the rising costs of doing business.

