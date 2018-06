Boris Johnson has been recorded saying Theresa May needs some “guts” when it comes to Brexit negotiations, and suggested Donald Trump could do a better job.

Britain’s foreign secretary made the comments to Tory MPs and activists during a dinner.

It’s the latest evidence of tensions between the British Prime Minster and her Brexit team.

Tony Blair’s former spin doctor Alastair Campbell says it’s an embarrassment.

