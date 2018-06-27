SUN WORSHIPPERS TO HEAD TO THE WEXFORD COAST AS HIGHS HIT 30°C

Coastal resorts around County Wexford are expected to be thronged today as cooling sea breezes keep the heatwave bearable.

From Courtown to Curracloe and from to Kilmore to Rosslare and Duncannon people are flocking to the beaches in the hottest weather in over forty years.

Irish water says it’s monitoring water levels – amid reports more than 10 thousand homes could be hit with restrictions.

The Drought Management Team is meeting this morning.

Farmers are now implementing emergency measures as grass growth comes to a halt and arable crops come under stress.

Thirty degrees will be broken today but Met Eireann’s Joan Blackburn says it will be cooler along the coast.

