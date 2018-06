Less than two per cent of GPs need to sign up to carry out abortions for the system to work, according to the Taoiseach.

Leo Varadkar says it will be an opt-in system and no doctor will be forced to perform an abortion.

It’s after concern from GPs about what system would be implemented.

But Leo Varadkar says only a very small number of GPs would be needed to carry out the some 4,000 abortions Irish women seek every year:

