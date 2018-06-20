TAOISEACH CRITICISES THE US FOR PULLING OUT OF THE UN HUMAN RIGHTS COUNCIL

The Taoiseach says the US has made a mistake by pulling out of the UN Human Rights Council.

The US made the decision yesterday after continued criticism of its clampdown on illegal immigration which has seen thousands of children separated from their parents and held in detention centres.

It’s accused the UN of double standards for not taking action against other countries guilty of human rights violations.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says regardless of this, Donald Trump has made a mistake.

