TAOISEACH IN CLOSE CONTACT WITH MAY AS KEY BREXIT TALKS TAKE PLACE

The Taoiseach says he’s in close contact with the British Prime Minister as she faces a crucial meeting on her Brexit plans for the Irish border.

Theresa May is proposing a time-limited deal, which would see the UK stay within parts of the EU customs union – if no preferred trade agreement is reached.

Her Brexit secretary David Davies’s said to be threatening to resign over the issue.

Leo Varadkar says he wants to see the detail – but insists any backstop agreement cannot have a time limit.

