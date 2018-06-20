TEACHERS HAVE TO TRAIN AS COUNSELORS TO HELP KIDS WITH MENTAL HEALTH PROBLEMS

Teachers are voluntarily training as counselors to help pupils struggling with their mental health.

The author of a new report suggests that professional counselling services are needed in primary schools to deal with a surge in the number of younger children experiencing problems.

DCU researchers have found that children as young as six are struggling with suicidal thoughts.

Dr Rosaleen McElvaney, who compiled the report, says teachers are ill-equipped to respond to students in distress – but says they are trying.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email