World leaders of the G7 group are meeting in Canada for what’s arguably the most divided summit ever.

Donald Trump is facing confrontation following his tariffs on imports to the US.

The Canadian prime minister says the American president’s policies are “counterproductive”.

While the French president Emmanuel Macron has taken an even stronger stance and says the other 6 countries have “real strength” and they “represent values”.

