THE TAOISEACH SHOULD COP ON OVER THE CONFIDENCE AND SUPPLY AGREEMENT – MARTIN

If the Taoiseach wants an election he should call one instead of trying to create spurious grounds for it.

That’s according to the Fianna Fáil leader who has accused Leo Varadkar of megaphone diplomacy, and says he hasn’t met the Taoiseach one to one in a year.

It’s the latest salvo in a row over renewing the confidence and supply agreement propping the government up.

Fine Gael Minister Regina Doherty says claims of media spin show the sun has gone to Micheál Martin’s head.

But the Fianna Fáil leader believes it’s Leo Varadkar who needs to cop on.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email