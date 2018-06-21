THE UK IS WASTING TIME OVER BREXIT – TANAISTE

The Tanaiste says Ireland is getting frustrated with the UK over Brexit.

Simon Coveney has warned there’ll be no deal unless there’s a backstop agreement to avoid a hard border here.

He says we need to hold our nerve in negotiations and believes Europe is on our side.

The President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker will address the Oireachtas this morning as an act of solidarity ahead of next week’s key European Council meeting.

Simon Coveney says the UK has been wasting time leading up to the talks.

