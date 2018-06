A Tipperary town is celebrating a huge euromillions win this evening.

The 17 million euro jackpot ticket was sold in a lucky Eason store in Thurles just eight months after selling a 7.5 million euro lotto winner.

32 staff members at Stakelums Home and Hardware in the town will share the winnings after taking part in a work syndicate.

