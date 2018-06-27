‘UNFAIR’ TAXES WILL BE TARGETED IN THE NEXT BUDGET – DONOHOE

The Finance Minister will be targeting what he calls ‘unfair’ taxes in the next Budget.

Paschal Donohoe wants to make sure workers on average wages aren’t caught up in higher tax bands.

He’s been speaking ahead of the Government’s annual pre-budget feedback session today at Dublin Castle.

The National Economic Dialogue will see business groups, unions and social campaigners pitching their priorities to ministers.

Minister Donohoe says he wants to make the tax bands more fair for everyone.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email