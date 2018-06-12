UP FRONT PAYMENT TO THOSE EFFECTED BY CERVICAL CHECK SCANDAL

All the women directly affected by the CervicalCheck scandal will get a 2,000 euro ex-gratia payment from the government.

It was one of the recommendations of a progress report by Dr Gabriel Scally, who’s leading the investigation into what happened at CervicalCheck.

They also included giving better information outlining that smear tests are not 100 per cent accurate; making sure women have full access to the records of their checks; and in the event of a problem that open disclosure would take place quickly and accurately.

Health Minister Simon Harris says there will also be an immediate payment to the 209 women

