Water consumption from public supplies in County Wexford is up 20% in the past week.

This is unsustainable in the current drought conditions according to Wexford County Council.

They are calling on all householders and business to adopt water conservation measures immediately and ensure there is no wastage.

David Minogue Communications Manager with Wexford County Council says we have to be careful in this weather and should look after each other.

