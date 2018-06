The level of care received by people suffering from dementia in County Wexford falls below minimum standards.

That’s according to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

It says says there are twelve hundred people in Wexford suffering from dementia but reside at home.

They say just six services are available for these patients but over forty are deemed necessary.

The ASI survey also found there are 3,600 carers looking after Alzheimer sufferers in County Wexford.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email