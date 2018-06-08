WEXFORD MOTHER THANKS OULART PRAYER VIGIL FOR SON’S IMPROVEMENT

A Wexford mother has claimed it a miracle the improvement in her sons condition following a prayer vigil at the weekend.

Five year old Joseph Masterson from Oulart was diagnosed with leukemia earlier this year and has been in hospital for a number of months where his condition had deteriorated.

Last Sunday a prayer vigil was organised in Oulart Church for his improvement.

His mother Linda was with him in Crumlin Children’s Hospital during this time and noticed a remarkable improvement.

