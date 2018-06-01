WEXFORD MOTORCYCLISTS URGED TO APPRECIATE THE RISKS INVOLVED

Five motorcyclists in County Wexford have been killed on our roads since 2010.

The figures have been compiled by the Road Safety Authority who are urging all road users to stay safe this Bank Holiday weekend.

171 motorcyclists have lost their lives Nationwide since 2010.

They are appealing to young riders to be especially careful, saying they need to appreciate the risks involved in riding a powerful machine.

The RSA says a large percentage of Motorcyclists who died had consumed alcohol and almost ALL were speeding.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email